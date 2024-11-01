SportsBaseball

Adam Frazier becomes free agent after $8.5 million mutual option with Royals is declined

Kansas City Royals' Adam Frazier reacts at first base after...

Kansas City Royals' Adam Frazier reacts at first base after his single drove in two runs during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals utilityman Adam Frazier became a free agent Friday after his $8.5 million mutual option was declined.

Frazier gets a $2.5 million buyout as part of a deal that guaranteed $4.5 million, including a $2 million salary this year.

The 32-year-old hit .264 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 104 games, playing first, second, third, left and right.

A nine-year big league veteran, Frazier has a .264 average with 60 homers and 399 RBIs for Pittsburgh (2016-21), San Diego (2021), Seattle (2022), Baltimore (2023) and Kansas City.

