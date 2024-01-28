SportsBaseball

Adam Ottavino returning to Mets' bullpen on one-year deal

Mets relief pitcher Adam Ottavino reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Diamondbacks in an MLB game at Citi Field on Sept. 12, 2023. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Brian Heymanbrian.heyman@newsday.combheyman99

The Mets are bringing Adam Ottavino back to their bullpen.

The 38-year righthander reportedly received a one-year, $4.5 million deal, which is pending a physical.

Ottavino went 1-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 12 saves in 66 appearances for the Mets last season.

He confirmed his return Saturday night in Manhattan at the annual awards dinner held by the New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He received a “Good Guy” award for his dealings with the media.

“I want to thank the Mets for keeping me around,” Ottavino said. “Let’s go Mets.”

