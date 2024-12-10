Shortstop Willy Adames and San Francisco Giants finalize $182 million, 7-year contract

DALLAS — Willy Adames and San Francisco finalized a $182 million, seven-year contract on Tuesday, providing the Giants with a power-hitting shortstop in the prime of his career.

It’s a big splash by the Giants’ new-look front office, which is now led by former All-Star catcher Buster Posey, who took over in September after Farhan Zaidi was fired.

San Francisco has missed the playoffs in each of the last three years, going 80-82 this season.

Adames’ deal is the richest in franchise history, topping a $167 million, nine-year contract that Posey agreed to in 2013.

The 29-year-old Adames is coming off his best offensive season in the big leagues after hitting .251 with a career-high 32 homers and 112 RBIs with the Milwaukee Brewers. He’s a solid defensive shortstop with a strong arm and good range, though his metrics slipped a little in 2024.

He also has provided consistent power with 150 homers over seven seasons, breaking into the big leagues in 2018 with Tampa Bay and hit 20 homers in his first full season in 2019.

He was traded to the Brewers in 2021 and had one of his best seasons in 2022, slugging 31 homers with 98 RBIs and had a 4.3 WAR.

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) celebrates hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Kayla Wolf

Adames was signed by Detroit n 2012 as a 16-year-old in the Dominican Republic.