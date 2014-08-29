Akeel Morris' numbers are Mariano Rivera-like

Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Thursday (and a look at the overall playoff picture):

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Albuquerque scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good in a 10-5 win over Las Vegas.

The standouts:

Brandon Allen, 1B: 2-for-4 with a double and a home run

Andrew Brown, LF: 2-for-4 with a double

Josh Satin, 3B: 2-for-4 with a double

Daniel Muno, 2B: 1-for-4 with a home run

NOTES: The 51s didn’t record a walk…ex-Met Mike Baxter, now in the Dodgers organization, started in RF for Albuquerque. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles…Rafael Montero started for Las Vegas and was awful. He allowed 11 hits, two walks and eight runs (five earned) in six innings, striking out five.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: New Britain rallied from a one-run deficit to score three runs in the top of the ninth, beating Binghamton, 5-3.

The standouts:

Dilson Herrera, 2B: 3-for-4 with a home run

T.J. Rivera, 3B: 2-for-4

Juan Centeno, C: 2-for-4

Greg Peavey, RHP: Allowed six hits and two runs (earned) in eight innings, striking out five

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie pitching held Palm Beach to just five hits in a 2-0 win for the Mets.

The standouts:

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 2-for-4

Luis Cessa, RHP: Allowed five hits and one walk in 6.2 scoreless innings, striking out five

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah shut down Augusta, 3-0.

The standouts:

Victor Cruzado, RF: 1-for-2 with a double and two walks

Dominic Smith, DH: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk

Robert Gsellman, RHP: Allowed four hits and two walks in five scoreless innings, striking out four

Akeel Morris, RHP: Allowed one walk in a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one for his 16th save

NOTES: Morris has allowed an earned run in just two of his 41 games. Since July 4 (17 games), he’s tossed 19.1 scoreless innings, striking out 31 and allowing six walks and four hits. He’s struck out at least one batter in 37 of his outings this season and he’s struck out at least two batters in 26 games.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Tri-City walked-off Brooklyn in the ninth, 4-3, officially eliminating the Cyclones from playoff contention.

The standouts:

Adrian Abreu, C: 2-for-5 with a double

Michael Conforto, LF: 1-for-5

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 2-for-4

Tucker Tharp, CF: 2-for-3 with a walk

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Las Vegas – Clinched division

Binghamton – 2 games out of first, but have clinched a playoff spot

St. Lucie – Eliminated

Savannah –Savannah will reach the playoffs as the first half division winner

Brooklyn – Eliminated