Akeel Morris' numbers are Mariano Rivera-like
Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Thursday (and a look at the overall playoff picture):
TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s
The skinny: Albuquerque scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good in a 10-5 win over Las Vegas.
The standouts:
Brandon Allen, 1B: 2-for-4 with a double and a home run
Andrew Brown, LF: 2-for-4 with a double
Josh Satin, 3B: 2-for-4 with a double
Daniel Muno, 2B: 1-for-4 with a home run
NOTES: The 51s didn’t record a walk…ex-Met Mike Baxter, now in the Dodgers organization, started in RF for Albuquerque. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles…Rafael Montero started for Las Vegas and was awful. He allowed 11 hits, two walks and eight runs (five earned) in six innings, striking out five.
DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets
The skinny: New Britain rallied from a one-run deficit to score three runs in the top of the ninth, beating Binghamton, 5-3.
The standouts:
Dilson Herrera, 2B: 3-for-4 with a home run
T.J. Rivera, 3B: 2-for-4
Juan Centeno, C: 2-for-4
Greg Peavey, RHP: Allowed six hits and two runs (earned) in eight innings, striking out five
SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets
The skinny: St. Lucie pitching held Palm Beach to just five hits in a 2-0 win for the Mets.
The standouts:
L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 2-for-4
Luis Cessa, RHP: Allowed five hits and one walk in 6.2 scoreless innings, striking out five
SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats
The skinny: Savannah shut down Augusta, 3-0.
The standouts:
Victor Cruzado, RF: 1-for-2 with a double and two walks
Dominic Smith, DH: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk
Robert Gsellman, RHP: Allowed four hits and two walks in five scoreless innings, striking out four
Akeel Morris, RHP: Allowed one walk in a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one for his 16th save
NOTES: Morris has allowed an earned run in just two of his 41 games. Since July 4 (17 games), he’s tossed 19.1 scoreless innings, striking out 31 and allowing six walks and four hits. He’s struck out at least one batter in 37 of his outings this season and he’s struck out at least two batters in 26 games.
SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones
The skinny: Tri-City walked-off Brooklyn in the ninth, 4-3, officially eliminating the Cyclones from playoff contention.
The standouts:
Adrian Abreu, C: 2-for-5 with a double
Michael Conforto, LF: 1-for-5
Jhoan Urena, 3B: 2-for-4
Tucker Tharp, CF: 2-for-3 with a walk
PLAYOFF PICTURE:
Las Vegas – Clinched division
Binghamton – 2 games out of first, but have clinched a playoff spot
St. Lucie – Eliminated
Savannah –Savannah will reach the playoffs as the first half division winner
Brooklyn – Eliminated