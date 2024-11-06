SportsBaseball

Alex Bregman has elbow surgery to remove a bone chip

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws to second after fielding a bunt by Detroit Tigers' Parker Meadows in the ninth inning of Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Third baseman Alex Bregman had surgery to remove a bone chip from his right elbow.

Agent Scott Boras revealed the operation during a news conference Wednesday at the general managers meetings.

“He’s had his procedure. He’s going to be back swinging here in a few weeks, so he’s all through that process,” Boras said.

The Houston Astros, Bregman's former team, said any details had to come from Boras.

Bregman became a free agent last Thursday, after the expiration of a $100 million, five-year deal agreed to in March 2019 that covered 2020-24. The 30-year-old hit .260 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs and has a .272 career average with 191 homers and 663 RBIs in nine big league seasons, all with the Astros.

Boras said Bregman is willing to move to second base. The two-time All-Star has played third exclusively since 2020.

