Red Sox manager Cora gets ejected against White Sox

CHICAGO — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected from Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Cora got tossed by home plate umpire Alan Porter after pinch-hitter Jamie Westbrook struck out looking at a pitch in the lower part of the zone. It was the first ejection this season for Cora, who kicked dirt on the plate. He has been thrown out 14 times in six seasons.

The Red Sox were leading 1-0 after Bobby Dalbec homered leading off the fifth against White Sox starter Nick Nastrini.