Sources: Biogenesis' Bosch to testify for MLB against A-Rod

Biogenesis founder Anthony Bosch will testify for Major League Baseball in Alex Rodriguez's appeal of his 211-game suspension, two people familiar with the hearing said Thursday. The case is scheduled to begin Monday.

Bosch's reported link to Rodriguez was first detailed last January in the Miami New Times, which listed 16 notebook entries mentioning the alleged distribution of performance-enhancing drugs to the Yankees' third baseman.

Bosch is considered to be MLB's star witness against Rodriguez, who was issued the unprecedented suspension Aug. 5 for what MLB termed "numerous forms of prohibited performance-enhancing substances" and "conduct intended to obstruct and frustrate" its investigation of Biogenesis, the shuttered anti-aging clinic in Miami that allegedly supplied players with PEDs.

MLB had no comment on Bosch's potential appearance at the hearing.

A release issued Thursday by Bosch's public relations firm said Bosch agreed this past May to cooperate with MLB's investigation into performance-enhancing drugs.

Rodriguez was the only player of the 13 that MLB associated with Biogenesis to challenge his suspension. He has continued playing pending his appeal, and on Wednesday expressed optimism about the arbitration process.

Rodriguez, who is expected to appear at some point during the hearings, will be represented by the Major League Baseball Players Association and his own legal team, led by noted New York criminal defense attorney Joe Tacopina. Tacopina has said he intends to cross examine Bosch.