Details of Tyler Alexander's $1 million, 1-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers

Details of Tyler Alexander’s $1 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers:
2025 base salary: $1 million
Performance bonuses:
$50,000 for 40 innings
$100,000 for 60 innings
$125,000 for 80 innings
$150,000 for 90 innings
$175,000 for 100 innings
$200,000 for 110 innings
$200,000 for 120 innings
