Details of Tyler Alexander's $1 million, 1-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers

Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Alexander pitches during a baseball...

Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Alexander pitches during a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sept. 20, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Credit: AP/Steve Nesius

By The Associated Press

Details of Tyler Alexander’s $1 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers:

2025 base salary: $1 million

Performance bonuses:

$50,000 for 40 innings

$100,000 for 60 innings

$125,000 for 80 innings

$150,000 for 90 innings

$175,000 for 100 innings

$200,000 for 110 innings

$200,000 for 120 innings

