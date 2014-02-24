Alfonso Soriano recovered from illness

TAMPA, Fla. -- Alfonso Soriano was back at work after missing four days with the flu.



“Much better,” said the Yankees' designated hitter/outfield on Monday.



Soriano went through a light workout early Monday morning that included 15 minutes of work in the batting cage.



Of his illness, which included an inability to keep food down, Soriano described it as “pretty bad.”



“No energy, no nothing,” he said. “I had to miss some practices so you know it was bad. I like to practice every day.”