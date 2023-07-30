All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll uses his speed to help the Diamondbacks beat the Mariners 4-3

PHOENIX — Corbin Carroll started an eighth-inning rally with some distracting base running, Dominic Canzone brought his fellow rookie home with a single for the go-ahead run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Saturday night.

Carroll — the speedy All-Star — started the eighth inning with a walk off reliever Andrés Muñoz. He then advanced to second on a balk by Muñoz (2-4) and stole third against the flat-footed Mariners infield a few pitches later. Seattle pulled its infield in with one out before Canzone delivered a chopper that bounced through to break the 3-all tie.

Carroll has 32 stolen bases and 21 homers this season, consistently causing problems for opposing teams with his power-speed combo.

It was a much-needed win for the D-backs, who are still just 7-15 in July.

The Mariners had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Seattle had a great chance to score in the ninth after a one-out triple by Cade Marlowe, but José Caballero whiffed for the second out. J.P. Crawford then walked before Scott McGough struck out All-Star Julio Rodríguez to end the game.

Seattle scored twice on sacrifice flies before Tom Murphy's solo homer to left made it 3-0 in the fourth. Murphy has been on a recent tear, with extra-base hits in four straight games. He also has seven homers in his past 20 games.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

But the D-backs quickly clawed back, scoring two runs in the fourth and then tying the game in the fifth on Carson Kelly's RBI single.

Arizona's rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt gave up three runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking one. The D-backs bullpen of Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro, Kevin Ginkel (4-0), Andrew Chafin and McGough combined to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Seattle righty Bryan Woo gave up three runs on seven hits over five innings, walking two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez hits an RBI sacrifice fly out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Diamondbacks: 3B Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained lower back. IF Josh Rojas was called up from Triple-A to take his spot.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes Sunday. The Diamondbacks will send RHP Merrill Kelly (9-4, 3.12 ERA) to the mound, while the Mariners counter with RHP Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.02 ERA)