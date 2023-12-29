Four-time Gold Glove SS Andrelton Simmons announces retirement

Andrelton Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop during his 11 years in the majors, has decided to retire.

The 34-year-old Simmons made the announcement via an Instagram post from his agency, ISE Baseball.

Simmons was selected by Atlanta in the second round of the 2010 amateur draft. The Curacao native made his big league debut with the Braves in 2012.

Simmons is a .263 hitter with 70 homers and 444 RBIs in 1,226 career games, also playing for the Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs. He made his last major league appearance with Chicago in July 2022.

He won Gold Gloves in 2013 and 2014 with Atlanta and 2017 and 2018 with Los Angeles.