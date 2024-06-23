Glasnow strikes out 10 and Ohtani homers against his old team in Dodgers' 7-2 win over Angels

LOS ANGELES — Tyler Glasnow pitched seven strong innings, Shohei Ohtani homered for the second straight game against his old team and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Saturday night to split the Freeway Series.

Ohtani blasted a 455-foot, two-run shot in Friday's 10-inning, 3-2 loss. He went even farther in the third inning Saturday night, his 23rd homer traveling 459 feet to right for a 3-0 lead.

It's the second-longest homer at Dodger Stadium this season. Eight of the 10 longest homers belong to the Japanese two-way superstar.

“I feel like everyone’s reaction is always like, ‘Wow!’” Glasnow said. “It’s very entertaining for us.”

Ohtani has at least a run and an RBI in seven straight games, tying Reggie Smith's Dodgers record from 1978. He's 11 for 24 with seven extra-base hits since moving to the leadoff spot last Monday after Mookie Betts broke his hand.

“The last few weeks, there hasn't been anyone better,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It definitely doesn't get old.”

Gavin Lux led off the third with a solo shot against Zach Plesac (1-1), snapping a skid of 32 games without a homer.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani lines out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

“What I saw is a pretty good team that showed their power, showed their might,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “They did what they do.”

Glasnow (8-5) allowed two runs — one earned — and two hits. He struck out 10 against no walks for the third time this season in front of a sellout crowd of 53,273.

“I felt efficient,” he said. “I was glad I could just get ahead and put guys away quick and try to keep my pitch count low.”

The right-hander retired his first nine batters before catcher Will Smith’s interference put Nolan Schanuel on base leading off the fourth. He scored on Taylor Ward’s ground-rule double.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP

“Pretty phenomenal,” Roberts said. “He's just on a really good run. He was virtually unhittable.”

Miguel Rojas went 2 for 4 and scored twice, making the Dodgers 22-0 when he gets a hit.

“It feels like it’s good luck for us,” Rojas said. “Hopefully we can get to 40-0 or something like that before the season is over.”

The Dodgers extended their lead to 6-1 in the fourth. Reliever Carson Fulmer gave up a bases-loaded walk that forced in Rojas and Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly, with the runs charged to Plesac.

Freeman doubled in the third for his 2,200th career hit.

Logan O’Hoppe homered on the first pitch by Glasnow with two outs in the seventh.

Plesac allowed six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: SS Zach Neto departed with left calf tightness in the bottom of the fourth. He went down awkwardly while stopping a double by Rojas. ... LHP Patrick Sandoval (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day IL after leaving Friday's start in the third inning.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) was sore after his first rehab start this week. Depending on how he feels, his rehab start Tuesday in Reno could be pushed back.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (2-8, 5.02 ERA) starts Monday against Oakland.

Dodgers: LHP James Paxton (7-1, 3.65) starts on six days' rest Monday at the Chicago White Sox.