Angels infielder Gio Urshela probably out for season with broken pelvis

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela is likely to miss the rest of the season with a broken pelvis.

Angels manager Phil Nevin provided the update Wednesday on Urshela, who was enjoying a solid debut season for Los Angeles before he fell awkwardly at first base while trying to beat out his grounder June 15 at Texas.

Urshela fractured his left pelvis in the fall. The Colombian veteran has seen two specialists to determine he won't need surgery, but the rest and recovery time necessary to heal are likely to prevent him from playing again in 2023, Nevin said.

Urshela is batting .299 with two homers and 24 RBIs for the Angels, who acquired the former Yankees infielder from Minnesota last November and signed him to an $8.4 million, one-year contract. He has filled all four infield positions for Los Angeles, playing primarily at third base and first base.

His absence is a blow to the playoff hopes of the Angels, who are trying to end their eight-year playoff drought.

Los Angeles also is currently playing without oft-injured third baseman Anthony Rendon and promising rookie shortstop Zach Neto due to injuries.

The 31-year-old Urshela will be an unrestricted free agent this winter.