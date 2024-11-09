SportsBaseball

Angels SS Zach Neto could miss start of 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto throws out Houston Astros'...

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto throws out Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubón on a ground ball during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sept. 19, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

By The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto could miss the start of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced Friday that Neto had surgery earlier in the week.

“He will miss some time,” Minasian said. “How much time, we'll see.”

The 23-year-old Neto established himself as an everyday major league shortstop this year, batting .249 with 23 homers and 77 RBIs. The first-round draft pick in 2022 was among the Angels' few bright spots during the worst season in franchise history.

But Neto injured his shoulder while sliding against the White Sox in late September, and it didn't respond to rest and treatment.

More MLB news

Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to MLB teams this offseason1m read
Cincinnati Reds look for new TV partner after ending joint venture with Diamond Sports Group1m read
Angels SS Zach Neto could miss start of 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery
MLB Free Agent Signings List
Lennon: Yanks made right call on Boone deal3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME