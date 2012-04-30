AP: Brandon Inge to sign with A's

OAKLAND, Calif. — Third baseman Brandon Inge has agreed to sign with the Oakland Athletics, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Sunday.

Inge gives Oakland experience at a position that has been mix-and-match so far — and some versatility considering he can also play several other spots.

The deal was pending a physical and final paperwork, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized and the A's were yet to make a formal announcement.

Inge was released by the Tigers on Thursday after batting .100 (2 for 20) with one home run and two RBIs in nine games this season. Inge, who turns 35 on May 19, joins his first new team in his 12th major league season. In Detroit, he played mostly third base, but he has also caught, played the outfield and second base.

He'll try to fill a huge void at third, where the A's lost projected starter Scott Sizemore to a season-ending knee injury in the first full-squad workout of spring training Feb. 27. Oakland manager Bob Melvin has tried Josh Donaldson, Eric Sogard and Luke Hughes in the spot so far. That trio left for the current road trip batting a combined .111 with eight errors.

"We have who we have," Melvin said last week.

It's a far cry from the sure-handed play the A's used to get from six-time Gold Glove winner Eric Chavez at third. Oakland thought it had the answer in Sizemore, who also came from the Tigers in a trade last May.

Inge is a .234 career hitter with 140 homers and 589 RBIs.