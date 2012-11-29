AP source: B.J. Upton, Atlanta Braves agree to five-year deal

ATLANTA -- A person familiar with the deal says free-agent outfielder B.J. Upton and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a five-year contract.

The person says the deal is expected to be announced Thursday once Upton passes his physical. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

The 28-year-old Upton hit .246 with 28 homers, 78 RBIs and 31 stolen bases for Tampa Bay last season. He will replace free agent Michael Bourn as the Braves' center fielder and provide a needed right-handed power bat for the lineup.

Upton's home run totals have increased in three straight seasons, but he has hit below .250 with more than 150 strikeouts in each of his last four seasons.