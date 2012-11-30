AP source: Manny Ramirez tested positive for testosterone last year

A person familiar with the situation says the substance that caused Manny Ramirez to test positive for a banned substance last year was testosterone.

The administrator of baseball's drug program issued his annual report Friday. The document lists the substances that resulted in seven positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs that led to discipline.

Six players were suspended earlier this year for taking prohibited substances and, in each case, the substance that triggered the positive test was announced.

However, one positive test was unaccounted for and that came from Ramirez, a person familiar with the report told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that detail wasn't in the report.

Ramirez at first retired in April 2011 rather than contest the test, then changed his mind that December -- after the Independent Program Administrator's 2011 report. The test was then included in the 2012 figures.