Nolan Arenado open to switch from third base to first and leaving Cardinals for a team he approves

DALLAS — Nolan Arenado is open to a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals, at age 33 wanting to be on a World Series contender.

“It’s like his biological clock is ticking,” agent Joel Wolfe said Tuesday at the winter meetings. “And if the team’s not winning it's driving him crazy every day, every night all through the offseason. And he takes it so personal, like it’s all on him.”

An eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove third baseman, Arenado is open to a switch to first base. He hit .272 with 16 homers and 71 RBIs this year, his poorest season in a decade.

St. Louis acquired Arenado from Colorado ahead of the 2021 season, lost at the wild-card round in his first two years, then failed to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

“The Cardinals are changing direction, which is fine. All teams do that,” Wolfe said. “So if that’s the way it is and they’ve said it might be beneficial to move you and they were open and communicated about it, he's like: 'I get it. Let’s just try and find a place where they’re in a different place,' where he could just jump in and help the team go to the next level.”

Arenado has played 1,629 games in the field during his big league career, all at third base. He won Gold Gloves from 2013-22, matching Seattle outfielder Ichiro Suzuki for winning the award in his first 10 seasons.

Arenado told Cardinals president baseball operations John Mozeliak he is open to a position switch.

“If it would make Mo's job easier to get to the right team, Nolan is more than willing to move around,” Wolfe said, quoting his client as saying, “'I'm not insulted to go play first and I can win a Gold Glove over there if that’s what it takes.'"

"He wanted to be just the first to offer that so that Mo could tell other teams that,” Wolfe said.

Arenado has a .285 career average with 341 homers and 1,132 RBIs for the Cardinals and Colorado Rockies. He is owed $74 million for the final three seasons of a contract paying him $275 million over nine years.

He has a full no-trade provision, giving him the ability to decide his destination.

“It’s more of just an ongoing discussion of: Would you be OK with this team? Would you be OK with that team?” Wolfe said. “We don’t want to waste Mo's time and there some hard nos of where he would prefer not to go and things like that. It's been somewhat dynamic in the discussion about how that works.”