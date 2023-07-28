Astros acquire reliever Graveman from White Sox for minor league catcher Lee

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros acquired reliever Kendall Graveman from the White Sox Friday in exchange for minor league catcher Korey Lee.

General manager Dana Brown announced the trade that brought the right-handed Graveman back to Houston after he spent the last two months of the 2021 season with the Astros.

Graveman was 3-4 with eight saves and a 3.48 ERA in 45 appearances for the White Sox this season. In his first stint with the Astros after a trade from Seattle, he had a 3.13 ERA in 23 appearances.

In the 2021 postseason he had a 1.64 ERA in nine appearances, including three in the World Series.

The 32-year-old Graveman has a career 4.00 ERA and 24 saves in nine major league seasons.

Lee was a first-round pick by the Astros in the 2019 draft from California-Berkeley. He made his major league debut last year and hit .160 with two doubles and four RBIs in 12 appearances.

He spent all this season with Triple-A Sugar Land, where he is hitting .283 with five homers and 32 RBIs.