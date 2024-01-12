Astros agree to 1-year deals with 6 players, including All-Stars Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros agreed to one-year contracts with six players on Thursday, including All-Star lefty Framber Valdez, who will make $12.1 million next season.

The Astros also agreed to deals with pitchers Bryan Abreu, Luis Garcia and José Urquidy, along with outfielders Chas McCormick and two-time All-Star Kyle Tucker.

Valdez has been one of the American League's best pitchers over the past two seasons, making the All-Star team and finishing in the top 10 of AL Cy Young Award voting both years. He was 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA last season.

Tucker gets a $12 million salary. He led the AL with 112 RBIs while hitting .284 with 29 homers and 30 stolen bases last year.

The only Astros player eligible for arbitration who failed to reach a deal was utilityman Maurico Dubón. He asked for $3.5 million and Houston offered $3 million when teams and players swapped 2024 salary proposals Thursday.

Dubón can still negotiate a deal with the club before a hearing. Eligible players without agreements will be scheduled for hearings before three-person panels from Jan. 29 through Feb. 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.