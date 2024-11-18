SportsBaseball

Astros ballpark to be renamed Daikin Park from Minute Maid Park on Jan. 1

Smoke clears as the national anthem is played before the Houston Astros' season-opening baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Brett Coomer

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros' home will get a new name on Jan. 1, becoming Daikin Park under an agreement through the 2039 season the team announced Monday.

The stadium opened as Enron Field in 2000 as part of a 30-year, $100 million agreement but the name was removed in March 2002 following Enron Corp.'s bankruptcy filing and the ballpark briefly became Astros Field.

It was renamed Minute Maid Park in June 2002 as part of a deal with The Minute Maid Co., a Houston-based subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Co. Then-Astros owner Drayton McLane said at the time the agreement was for 28 years and for more than $100 million.

The new deal is with Daikin Comfort Technologies North America Inc., a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., which is based in Japan and is a leading air conditioning company.

Minute Maid will remain an Astros partner through 2029, the team said.

