Ryan Pressly waives no-trade clause to join the Chicago Cubs, AP source says

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade for Ryan Pressly, adding the right-hander to the back end of their bullpen in their second major offseason deal with the Houston Astros.

Pressly has agreed to waive his no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the situation, and there is an agreement in place between the teams, pending a review of medical records. The person spoke to the AP on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized.

Pressly had the right to block the deal because of his 12 years in the majors and six-plus seasons with the Astros. He had a 3.49 ERA in 59 appearances last year while serving as a setup man for Josh Hader.

The Cubs also acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a multiplayer trade with the Astros in December.

Chicago had been searching for bullpen help since it went 83-79 and finished second in the NL Central in 2024 for the second straight season. It was reportedly in the mix for Tanner Scott before he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Porter Hodge had a 1.88 ERA and nine saves during an impressive rookie year with Chicago, but he likely slides into a setup role with Pressly's arrival.

Pressly is slated to make $14 million in the last year of his contract, and Houston could use the money it saved in the trade to upgrade its outfield. It also could make a renewed push for a reunion with free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.

Hader replaced Pressly as Houston's closer after he agreed to a $95 million, five-year contract last January. He had a 3.80 ERA and 34 saves in 71 games as the Astros won the AL West for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

With Pressly on his way out, Bryan Abreu and Tayler Scott each could take on a more prominent role in front of Hader in Houston's bullpen.

Pressly, a 36-year-old Dallas native, made his big league debut with Minnesota in 2013 and spent his first five-plus seasons with the Twins. He was traded to Houston in July 2018.

Pressly rose to prominence with the Astros, becoming one of baseball's best relievers. The two-time All-Star had a streak of 40 consecutive games without allowing a run from Aug. 15, 2018, to May 23, 2019.

He was a key performer when Houston won the franchise's second World Series title in 2022. He had a career-high 33 saves with a 2.98 ERA during the regular season, and then went on a dominant run in the playoffs. He saved six postseason games, striking out 13 while allowing an unearned run and four hits in 11 innings over 10 appearances.

Pressly is 35-36 with a 3.27 ERA and 112 saves in 623 major league games. He also has 693 strikeouts and 190 walks in 650 innings.