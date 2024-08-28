Houston's Arrighetti loses no-hit bid against Phillies in 8th inning on infield single by Hays

PHILADELPHIA — Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti lost his no-hit bid against the NL East-leading Phildelphia Phillies on Wednesday when Austin Hays led off the eighth inning with an infield single.

The 24-year-old rookie right-hander struck out nine and walked four without a hit through seven innings. He had thrown 53 of his 86 pitches for strikes. A sixth-round pick in the amateur draft, Arrighetti entered the game 6-11 with a 4.94 ERA and having allowed 112 hits in 116 2/3 innings.

Houston left fielder Mauricio Dubón kept the no-hit bid alive with a leaping catch of Brandon Marsh’s fly ball against the wall for the final out of the seventh inning.

Arrighetti was going for the second no-hitter by the Astros this season after Ronal Blanco no-hit Toronto on April 1. Houston has 17 no-hitters in franchise history.

The Astros have pounded out 13 hits and hold a 7-0 lead through seven innings against Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker.

In addition to Blanco's effort, there have been two others no-hitters this season. San Francisco's Blake Snell shut down the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2, and San Diego’s Dylan Cease pitched a no-hitter against Washington on July 25.