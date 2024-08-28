SportsBaseball

Houston's Arrighetti loses no-hit bid against Phillies in 8th inning on infield single by Hays

Houston Astros' Spencer Arrighetti pitches during the fourth inning of...

Houston Astros' Spencer Arrighetti pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti lost his no-hit bid against the NL East-leading Phildelphia Phillies on Wednesday when Austin Hays led off the eighth inning with an infield single.

The 24-year-old rookie right-hander struck out nine and walked four without a hit through seven innings. He had thrown 53 of his 86 pitches for strikes. A sixth-round pick in the amateur draft, Arrighetti entered the game 6-11 with a 4.94 ERA and having allowed 112 hits in 116 2/3 innings.

Houston left fielder Mauricio Dubón kept the no-hit bid alive with a leaping catch of Brandon Marsh’s fly ball against the wall for the final out of the seventh inning.

Arrighetti was going for the second no-hitter by the Astros this season after Ronal Blanco no-hit Toronto on April 1. Houston has 17 no-hitters in franchise history.

The Astros have pounded out 13 hits and hold a 7-0 lead through seven innings against Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker.

In addition to Blanco's effort, there have been two others no-hitters this season. San Francisco's Blake Snell shut down the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2, and San Diego’s Dylan Cease pitched a no-hitter against Washington on July 25.

