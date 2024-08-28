Nola tosses 7 shutout innings, Castellanos hits 3-run homer in Phillies' 5-0 win over Astros

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola tossed four-hit ball over seven shutout innings and Nick Castellanos hit a three-run homer to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to their fourth straight win, 5-0 over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

The Phillies may have put their summer malaise behind them over the last two weeks, winning the last two games of a series in Kansas City and the first two games of a three-game set against Houston. The Phillies have won eight of 13 games overall and maintained their healthy lead in the NL East -- six games ahead of Atlanta, entering Tuesday -- and are again playing like the team that opened as one of the best teams in baseball into the All-Star break.

Nola (12-6) earned a needed win after going winless in his last seven starts, a span that included five no-decisions and two losses. The right-hander last won a game on July 11, against the Dodgers. Nola struck out two in the first inning, getting his 56th career win at Citizens Bank Park off to a fast start. The 56 wins ties him with former Phillies ace Cole Hamels for most in the 21 seasons at the ballpark.

Nola earned a rousing standing ovation from the crowd of almost 40,000 fans after he finished the seventh. He struck out six and walked one over his 102 pitches.

José Ruiz and Tanner Banks each tossed a scoreless relief inning.

Nola had the run support he needed after the Phillies scored four times off Justin Verlander (3-4) in the third inning.

Trea Turner poked a single to right that scored Austin Hays, who opened with a leadoff double. A night after his RBI single in the 10th inning off Houston closer Josh Hader won the game, Bryce Harper sliced a single to left that set the stage for Castellanos. Castellanos hit a curveball into the left field seats for his 18th homer of the year and a 4-0 lead.

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos, right, is cheered by Trea Turner (7) and Bryce Harper after hitting a three run homer in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Laurence Kesterson

At 41 years, 189 days, Verlander is the oldest active pitcher in the major leagues. While the three-time Cy Young Award winner missed this season with neck stiffness and right shoulder inflammation, he remained a pivotal part of the rotation as Houston chases an AL West crown.

Verlander struck out three, walked one, allowed four runs and gave up seven hits in five innings.

Alec Bohm added an RBI single in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve is safe on a steal on second before Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott can make the tag in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Laurence Kesterson

Phillies LHP José Alvarado was expected to return this season after he was placed a day earlier on the restricted list for a personal matter. The 29-year-old Alvarado has a 4.30 ERA in 56 appearances this season. He has converted 13 of 16 save opportunities.

UP NEXT

The Astros send RHP Spencer Arrighetti (6-11, 4.94 ERA) to the mound against Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (3-5, 6.26 ERA). Walker has lost his last eight starts and hasn't won a game since May 22.