Astros' Ronel Blanco pulled after 7 no-hit innings against Tigers. Ryan Pressly allows single in 8th

HOUSTON — Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros was pulled after seven hitless innings Sunday against the Tigers, and Ryan Pressly allowed Detroit's first hit, a single by Wenceel Pérez with two outs in the eighth.

Blanco, who threw the only no-hitter in the majors this season on April 1 against Toronto, didn’t allow a baserunner until he walked Gio Urshela with two outs in the fifth.

He then walked Akil Baddoo and Carson Kelly to load the bases, but retired Zach McKinstry on a flyout.

Blanco threw 94 pitches with 65 strikes and tied a season best with eight strikeouts. He walked three.

Blanco made a good defensive play for the second out of the sixth when he grabbed a comebacker hit by Matt Vierling. He then sat down Riley Greene on a popup.

Urshela reached with two outs in the seventh on a throwing error by third baseman Alex Bregman. Blanco then retired Baddoo on a fly ball that center fielder Jake Meyers caught on the warning track.

Blanco was suspended for 10 games this season after being ejected from a start against the Oakland Athletics on May 14 for violating MLB’s prohibitions on foreign substances.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

The 30-year-old Blanco was making the 20th start and 37th appearance of his major league career.

Houston led 4-0 after a three-run home run by Jose Altuve in the second inning.