SportsBaseball

New Astros 1B Christian Walker scratched from lineup with left oblique soreness

Houston Astros first base Christian Walker poses during photo day...

Houston Astros first base Christian Walker poses during photo day at the team's training facility during spring training baseball in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker was scratched from the lineup for a spring training game Wednesday because of soreness in his left oblique.

Walker missed more than a month last season with Arizona because of a strained left oblique muscle. He joined the Astros on a $60 million, three-year contract during the offseason.

In his first four spring training games for Houston, Walker was 4 for 8 with three doubles. He also had two walks.

Adding a first baseman over the offseason was a priority for the Astros after struggling José Abreu was released less than halfway through a $58.5 million, three-year contract.

Walker, who turns 34 on March 28, hit .251 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs in 130 games for the Diamondbacks last season. He won his third consecutive Gold Glove at first base.

In 832 big league games, Walker has hit .250 with 147 homers. All but 13 of those games came with Arizona over the past eight seasons, after his MLB debut with Baltimore in 2014 and 2015.

Walker had two stints on the injured list because of right oblique issues in 2021. He played 160 games in 2022 and 157 in 2023, hitting 69 homers and driving in 197 runs combined over those two seasons.

More MLB news

Orioles hopeful star SS Gunnar Henderson ready for season but being cautious with rib strain1m read
New Astros 1B Christian Walker scratched from lineup with left oblique soreness
Yankees' Will Warren waits for his chance3m read
Projecting the Mets' Opening Day roster3m read
Roki Sasaki pitches 3 scoreless innings in his spring debut with the Dodgers1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME