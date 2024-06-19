Jonathan Cannon gets his 1st major league win as the White Sox shut out the Astros 2-0

CHICAGO — Jonathan Cannon pitched seven-hit ball into the ninth inning in his first major league win, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Cannon, a third-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, struck out four and walked one. He threw 106 pitches, 70 for strikes, in his fifth career start and sixth appearance overall.

“It means a lot,” Cannon said of his first big league win. “I think it's hopefully the first of many.”

The White Sox (20-54) became the last major league team to reach 20 victories this season. They improved to 13-23 at home.

Cannon received a warm ovation when he departed after Jon Singleton and Mauricio Dubón singled with two outs in the ninth. John Brebbia then retired Victor Caratini on a grounder to first for his second save of the season.

Cannon (1-1) made his debut in April, but was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after allowing 11 runs in 13 2/3 innings over three starts. He has permitted one run and 14 hits in 18 2/3 innings since he was recalled by the White Sox on June 7.

“I feel like everything’s a little bit sharper than it was last time,” Cannon said. “Just kind of looking at some of the videos from some of my earlier outings, I like my stuff a lot better where it is right now.”

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon takes a drink while meeting with pitching coach Ethan Katz in the dugout during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Cannon also worked on his approach to left-handed hitters after he returned to the minors. It looks as though he put that time to good use.

“This is a special kid,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. “And it's not just the talent, it's the makeup, it's the intangibles. It's how hungry he is to learn and how he applies, how he receives information.”

Alex Bregman and Trey Cabbage each had two hits for Houston.

The Astros played without slugger Yordan Alvarez, who is batting .365 with five homers and 15 RBIs in June. Manager Joe Espada said Alvarez was dealing with a family matter, but could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) talks to starting pitcher Framber Valdez, center, as catcher Victor Caratini, left, and shortstop Jeremy Peña listen during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

“We couldn’t get much going offensively,” Espada said. “I thought the game plan going into the game was pretty good. (Cannon) just really mixes his pitches really well."

Framber Valdez (5-5) permitted two hits in six innings, but two of his five walks came around to score. Frustrated by the strike zone, Espada was ejected by plate umpire Derek Thomas in the bottom of the third.

Andrew Vaughn drove in each of Chicago's runs on fielder's choice grounders with the bases loaded, one in the third and another one in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (neck discomfort) was placed on the 15-day injured list, and RHP Nick Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land. ... Espada said C Yainer Diaz (right hand) “came out well” after making his first start at catcher on Sunday since June 9.

White Sox: DH Eloy Jiménez (strained left hamstring) could return next week, general manager Chris Getz said. Jiménez is on a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League.

UP NEXT

Garrett Crochet (6-5, 3.16 ERA) pitches for Chicago on Wednesday night. The left-hander is 5-1 with a 1.36 ERA in his last nine starts. Hunter Brown (3-5, 5.00) takes the mound for Houston. The right-hander has a 13-inning scoreless streak after winning each of his last two starts.