SportsBaseball

A's shut down left-hander Brady Basso with shoulder strain, interrupting his strong spring training

By The Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. — The A's shut down Brady Basso with a shoulder strain Tuesday, interrupting what had been a solid spring training for the left-hander as he tried to earn a job with the big league club after making his Oakland debut last season.

The 27-year-old Basso, who went 1-1 with a 4.03 ERA in seven appearances for the A's, had not allowed a run over 4 1/2 innings, The team said before departing for its spring training game against Texas there was no timeline for his return.

In other injury news, left-hander Ken Waldichuk began throwing in the bullpen as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery last year. Waldichuk underwent the procedure in May and the recovery was estimated at 13 months.

Third baseman Brett Harris is dealing with a strained left oblique. He hit .146 in 36 games for the A's last season.

More MLB news

Boston's Rafael Devers says he is not ready for games, pushes back spring training debut1m read
A's shut down left-hander Brady Basso with shoulder strain, interrupting his strong spring training
Pressure off, Mets' Peterson can experiment3m read
Mike Moustakas to retire with the Kansas City Royals
Lennon: Yanks have been here before3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME