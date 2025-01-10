SportsBaseball

Athletics sell all season tickets for inaugural year at 14,000-seat ballpark in West Sacramento

Sutter Health Park, where the Athletics' plan to spend three...

Sutter Health Park, where the Athletics' plan to spend three seasons before relocating to Las Vegas and a new ballpark ahead of the 2028 campaign, is shown in West Sacramento, Calif., April 4, 2024. Credit: AP/Rich Pedroncelli

By The Associated Press

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Athletics should expect to play in front of packed houses at Sutter Health Park this season.

The team announced Friday that it has sold all its season tickets for home games inside the 14,000-seat venue in West Sacramento. It’s unclear, though, how many season tickets the A’s were selling in those packages.

The A's say single-game tickets and single-game luxury suites go on sale next week. The team’s home opener is set for March 31 against the Chicago Cubs.

The A’s plan to spend three seasons in the Sacramento area before relocating to Las Vegas and a new ballpark ahead of the 2028 campaign. The West Sacramento ballpark also is home to the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A River Cats.

