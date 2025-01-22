SportsBaseball

A's hire former World Series MVP Dave Stewart for a front office role

FILE- Athletics special assistant to the general manager Dave Stewart...

FILE- Athletics special assistant to the general manager Dave Stewart talks in the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Mesa, Ariz. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

By The Associated Press

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former World Series MVP Dave Stewart is returning to the Athletics in a front office role.

The A's announced Wednesday that Stewart will be a special assistant to player development this season. Stewart will assist director of player development Ed Sprague in his new role.

Stewart spent eight seasons in his 16-year career with the A's when the team was in Oakland. He won the World Series MVP for the A's in 1989, was AL Championship Series MVP in 1990 and was inducted into the A's Hall of Fame in 2018.

Stewart had four straight 20-win seasons for the A's from 1987-90 and his No. 34 jersey was retired by the club.

Stewart worked in the A's front office as an assistant to GM Sandy Alderson in 1996. He spent two seasons as general manager for Arizona in 2015-16, has worked as an agent and has had time as a pitching and executive for several other teams.

More MLB news

Suit alleges Yankees great Mariano Rivera, wife, covered up sexual abuse of girl1m read
Rieber: At first glance, Winker is no Alonso3m read
Infielder Taylor Walls and Rays avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal guaranteeing $1.4 million
A's hire former World Series MVP Dave Stewart for a front office role
Dodgers introduce prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, who gets $6.5 million signing bonus1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME