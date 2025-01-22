A's hire former World Series MVP Dave Stewart for a front office role

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former World Series MVP Dave Stewart is returning to the Athletics in a front office role.

The A's announced Wednesday that Stewart will be a special assistant to player development this season. Stewart will assist director of player development Ed Sprague in his new role.

Stewart spent eight seasons in his 16-year career with the A's when the team was in Oakland. He won the World Series MVP for the A's in 1989, was AL Championship Series MVP in 1990 and was inducted into the A's Hall of Fame in 2018.

Stewart had four straight 20-win seasons for the A's from 1987-90 and his No. 34 jersey was retired by the club.

Stewart worked in the A's front office as an assistant to GM Sandy Alderson in 1996. He spent two seasons as general manager for Arizona in 2015-16, has worked as an agent and has had time as a pitching and executive for several other teams.