Bryce Harper responds to Orlando Arcia's mockery by hammering Atlanta in Phillies' Game 3 victory

PHILADELPHIA — The sight of Bryce Harper desperately trying to retrace his steps on the basepaths for the final out of a wild Game 2 at Truist Park wound up being a punchline in Atlanta’s victorious clubhouse.

Behind closed doors, not usually a problem. But shortstop Orlando Arcia was overheard mocking the Phillies’ slugger by name, laughing aloud at his overly aggressive blunder.

Soon after, word got back to Harper, via his teammates. That’s when it officially became a problem for Atlanta.

“They just kind of told me,” Harper said. “They looked at me, and they were like, what are you going to do?”

Knowing Harper, the Phillies had a pretty good idea. And in Wednesday night’s Game 3 of the Division Series, Harper provided the answer, smashing two of the Phillies’ six homers in a 10-2 rout before a raucous crowd of 45,798 at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper’s first blast, a three-run blast off Bryce Elder in the third inning, snapped a 1-1 tie and put the Phillies in front for good as they now stand one win away from advancing to the NLCS for the second consecutive year. He added a solo shot in the fifth off lefty reliever Brad Hand for his 10th career homer in a Division Series, the most for the National League — only Manny Ramirez (12) and Jose Altuve (11) have more. It also was Harper’s first multi-homer performance in a playoff game, and with Nick Castellanos swatting two, they became just the fourth pair of teammates to do so in a postseason (Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig among them).

But those statistics only tell part of the story. The real drama took place after the ball cleared the fence. On both occasions, Harper savored the flights. The third-inning rocket sailed 408 feet into the rightfield upper deck, the one in the fifth soared 414 feet over the leaping Michael Harris II, whose incredible catch doubled up Harper at first base to end Game 2.

This time, however, Harper got the last laugh. Or actually two of them, because as he circled second base, Harper made sure to glare emphatically at Arcia, even glancing backward while he strolled past toward third, just to rub it in a little more. Afterward, when Harper was asked if he enjoyed those moments, he didn’t attempt to downplay the gesture.

“Yeah,” Harper said. “I mean, I stared right at him.”

It’s debatable whether Harper needed the extra motivation. He’s a two-time MVP with a $330-million contract, so nights like these are part of the job description. Harper is now one of only five players to hit nine or more homers in his first 22 playoff games with a franchise, joining Randy Arozarena (11), Giancarlo Stanton (10), Nelson Cruz (9) and Reggie Jackson (9).

It’s possible that Harper would have inflicted similar damage without the nudge from Arcia. But he didn’t deny it being a factor, either.

“I mean, anytime anybody says something, right?” Harper said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Arcia, for his part, conceded he dissed Harper, but didn’t intend for the slap to get back to him. According to Fox Sports, Arcia cackled, “ha-ha, attaboy Harper!” amid the postgame celebration. As soon as the clubhouse doors opened after Wednesday’s game, the swarm of reporters immediately surrounded him.

“He wasn’t supposed to hear it — that’s why we were talking in the clubhouse,” Arcia said. As for whether his comments spurred Harper, he replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know what he’s thinking.”

Harper personally hammered Atlanta in Game 3, prompting the Philly fans to chant “We want Strider!” — Thursday’s starter — in the eighth inning.

And they certainly intended for the NL East champs to hear it.