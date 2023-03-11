SportsBaseball

Australia beats winless China 13-2 at WBC to improve to 2-0

Darryl George, right, of Australia is congratulated by teammate Rixon Wingrove after completing a home run during their Pool B game against Chinaat the World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome, Japan, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Credit: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

By The Associated Press

TOKYO — Rixon Wingrove had a three-run double in the first inning to get Australia started and Darryl George had an RBI run single in the seventh for a 12-2 victory over China on Saturday in a World Baseball Classic game due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Australia (2-0) scored twice in the third and five times in the fourth, highlighted by Robbie Glendinning's two-run homer. Single runs in the sixth and seventh ended the game.

China (0-3) got its two runs in the fourth on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Jinjun Luo.

Australia is on track to finish in the top two in Pool B along with Japan and advance to the quarterfinals.

