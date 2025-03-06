SportsBaseball

A's hire former Raiders President Marc Badain for the same position

In this Nov. 13, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders President...

In this Nov. 13, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders President Marc Badain speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Raiders' stadium in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Former Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain was hired Thursday for the same position with the Athletics.

Badain succeeds Dave Kaval, who announced his resignation on Dec. 27. Sandy Dean, who has been spearheading approval and construction of a new stadium in Las Vegas approved, had been the acting president.

“I’m honored to join the Athletics and help guide the team into a new era of success,” Badain said in a statement. “Las Vegas is a city that celebrates innovation and excellence, and I’m excited to work alongside the team, the fans, and the community to create something extraordinary.”

After leaving Oakland at the end of the 2024 season. the A's will play at least three seasons at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento, California. They hope their Las Vegas stadium will open for the 2028 season.

Badain also was a key figure in the Raiders move in 2020 to Las Vegas, where they shared the Coliseum with the A's. He was the Raiders for 30 years before resigning in July 2021. Badain most recently was with the Oak View Group Las Vegas — Arena and Entertainment, which is in the process of trying to build an arena that could become home to an NBA expansion franchise.

“His vast experience, particularly his work on the opening of Allegiant Stadium and overseeing the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas, makes him a great addition to our team at this pivotal moment," A’s manager partner John Fisher said in a statement.

