Former infielder Rich Dauer, who won titles with Orioles as player and Astros as coach, dies at 72

Rich Dauer, an infielder who played a decade in the major leagues and won a World Series as a player with Baltimore and as a coach with Houston, has died. He was 72.

The Orioles announced Dauer's death Monday. They did not announce a cause of death.

“My long time teammate Richie Dauer passes. Was part of the Oriole way, where you didn’t have to be a star to help the O’s win," Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer said on social media. “Richie had an infectious personality that kept us loose, yet focused. Another reason I was so blessed to be an Oriole for life. RIP.”

Shortly after the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Dauer — their first base coach — had emergency surgery on a blood clot in his brain. MLB.com reported in 2023 that he had recently had a significant stroke.

“Baseball has brought incredible people into my life. Loved him when he coached me and learned from him when he was on my staff in Houston,” former Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “RIP, my friend. And thank you for being you.”

Dauer played for the Orioles from 1976-85. He homered to open the scoring in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series against Pittsburgh, but the Pirates came back and won. Baltimore returned to the World Series in 1983 and defeated Philadelphia.

Dauer entered the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2012. Dauer was also part of the 2021 class for the College Baseball Hall of Fame. He helped Southern California win national titles in 1973 and 1974.