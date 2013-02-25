Baseball player Sophie Kurys dies at 87

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Sophie Kurys, who stole 201 bases in 1946 while playing in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died. She was 87.

The AAGPBL Players Association said Wednesday that Kurys (kur'-reez) died Sunday after complications from surgery.

Nicknamed the "Flint Flash," Kurys starred for the Racine Belles in the league featured in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own."

Kurys' mark of 201 steals -- in 203 attempts -- was recognized in a recent exhibit by the Hall of Fame. Cincinnati Reds prospect Billy Hamilton set the minor league mark last year with 155. Rickey Henderson holds the modern major league record with 130.

Kurys led the league in steals for seven straight years and swiped 1,114 bases in her career. Mostly a second baseman, she slid home with the winning run in the 14th inning of the 1946 championship game.