Right-hander Ben Lively agrees to $750,000, one-year contract with Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians added depth to their starting rotation, agreeing Tuesday to a $750,000 one-year contract with free agent right-hander Ben Lively.

The 31-year-old split last season between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville. In 12 starts for the Reds, he went 4-7 with a 5.38 ERA. He also had three stints on the injured list in 2023.

Lively was drafted by Cincinnati in 2013 and traded to Philadelphia two years later. He spent 2 1/2 seasons pitching with the Samsung Lions in South Korea before re-signing with the Reds.

Cleveland's pitching staff could undergo more changes in the offseason with possible trades. The Guardians have already dealt starter Cal Quantrill to Colorado and sent reliever Enyel De Los Santos to San Diego for Scott Barlow.