Betemit's walk-off HR helps Orioles rally past A's

The unlikely comeback began rather innocently, with a pair of hits that didn't make it out of the infield. Then came two drives off the outfield wall, providing the Baltimore Orioles an exclamation point on a successful homestand and a wave of momentum heading into Yankee Stadium.

Wilson Betemit hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning after Matt Wieters doubled in two runs to tie it as Baltimore rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics Sunday at Camden Yards. "We got a team where everybody pulls together," Betemit said in the jubilant Orioles clubhouse. "Everybody knows how to play, knows how to win, and that's what we do."

The victory concluded a 5-1 homestand. Next up for Baltimore: a three-game series against the Yankees, who swept Baltimore at Camden Yards earlier this month. "It's nice to finish on that note," Wieters said. "We'll enjoy it for the rest of the day and then move on to play the Yankees."

Oakland starter Bartolo Colon took a four-hit shutout into the ninth without allowing a runner past second before being replaced by Grant Balfour (0-1) with one out and runners on second and third. Balfour gave up a double by Wieters that bounced off the wall in left-center. After Chris Davis received an intentional walk, Betemit drove a 3-and-1 pitch to right-center for a home run.

Rays 5, Rangers 2: Ben Zobrist tripled, doubled and singled, scored a run and had an RBI for visiting Tampa Bay as David Price (4-1) outdueled Derek Holland (2-2).

White Sox 4, Red Sox 1: Gavin Floyd carried a no-hitter into the seventh and Adam Dunn hit a two-run homer off Josh Beckett (2-3) as host Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak and ended Boston's winning streak at six. Floyd (2-3) struck out nine in 62/3 innings.

Indians 4, Angels 0: Derek Lowe pitched three-hit ball into the eighth and host Cleveland scored three runs on Angels errors. Lowe (4-1) retired 12 batters on grounders, including Albert Pujols three times. Pujols also struck out, extending his career-long homerless streak to 117 at-bats. Ervin Santana (0-5), in his first start against Cleveland since throwing a no-hitter at Progressive Field July 27, allowed two unearned runs in seven innings.

Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2:Edwin Encarnacion hit his third home run in three games for host Toronto.Twins 7, Royals 4: Josh Willingham tripled, doubled and singled as host Minnesota snapped its losing streak at six games.-- AP