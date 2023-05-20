Betts, Gonsolin spark Dodgers to 5-0 victory over the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer, Tony Gonsolin combined with four relievers on a two-hitter as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 on Friday night.

Gonsolin (2-1) continued his comeback from his spring training ankle injury. He allowed just one hit and two walks in five innings. The 2022 All-Star had picked up his first win of the season Sunday against San Diego after firing five scoreless innings.

“Fortunately I was able to do five,” Gonsolin said. “I'm not super happy with it but we'll take it. I was just trying to throw strikes."

One day after slugging seven home runs and scoring 16 runs, the Cardinals were shut out while managing only two singles.

“It was quite the tale of two different nights. It was good to get back in the win column,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I just think we did a good job making pitches. It was a good ballgame, a well-played ballgame.”

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said that's just baseball.

“You see enough baseball you know that's exactly how this game goes sometimes,” Marmol said. “Their starter tonight did a really nice job.”

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, May 19, 2023, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Brusdar Graterol, Shelby Miller, Caleb Ferguson and Tyler Cyr followed Gonsolin to the mound and shut down the Cardinals.

“Our bullpen was great tonight,” Roberts said.

Steven Matz (0-5) allowed six hits, including four doubles, in 4 2/ 3 innings. The lone run he gave up was unearned. Matz has not recorded a win for St. Louis last Sept. 17, when he pitched one inning in relief. His last win as a starter was last July 23 at Cincinnati.

“I think it was a step in the right direction,” Matz said. “You want to go out and give the team a chance to win. I've got to go deeper in games.”

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder James Outman catches a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt at the wall during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2023, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Chris Taylor doubled to deep left field, scoring Betts in the fifth. It was the 900th run scored in his career. Betts reached on a throwing error by 10-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado. With two outs, Matz thought he struck out J.D. Martinez but it was called ball four. Taylor followed with a line drive into the corner to chase Matz and snap a 0-for-8 hitless streak.

“I had a plan there on Taylor and I deviated from it,” Matz said.

Betts hit the first pitch he saw from Chris Stratton into the left field bullpen with two outs in the eighth. It was his 10th homer this season and his first at Busch Stadium since his second career game in St. Louis on May 16, 2017.

“Fortunately, I'm getting some pretty decent pitches to hit,” said Betts, wo has hit safely in 20-of-23 games against the Cardinals. “I've got to keep swinging at the right pitches.”

The Dodgers have 75 home runs this season, tied with Atlanta for most in the NL. Will Smith later added a run-scoring single after Freddie Freeman had doubled for a 5-0 lead.

BASE BURGLER

Paul Goldschmidt stole second in the third inning. He has swiped 30 consecutive stolen bases without being caught. That’s the longest active streak in MLB. As a team, the Cardinals have 20 consecutive stolen bases and now boast MLB’s top stolen base percentage (87.5%, 35 for 40), which currently is their best single-season mark in franchise history, topping the 2021 team (89 for 111, 80.2%).

ROBBING A HOMER

CF James Outman leaped and grabbed a fly from Goldschmidt before it could leave the ballpark and land in the right field bleachers in the sixth inning. “I actually turned the wrong way and spun,” Outman said. “I think the biggest thing is I timed the jump correctly. I didn't last night. I was just thinking you'd better freaking catch this one.”

ROSTER MOVES

Dodgers: Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Cyr and optioned right-handed pitcher Andre Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Michael Grove (right groin strain) has been throwing to hitters at the training facility in Arizona but is not ready for a rehab assignment. He left his April 20 start in the fourth inning.

Cardinals: RF Tommy Edman (lower abdominal soreness) did not start but pinch hit in the eighth inning, striking out. He collided with CF Lars Nootbar, who had ranged over in pursuit of the deep drive that Edman caught.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 5.94) earned his first win as a Dodger in his start on April 30 against the Cardinals. In his career against St. Louis, he is 3-3 with a 4.22 ERA.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.91) last faced the Dodgers at Busch Stadium on Sept. 6, 2021, and took the loss allowing five runs over five innings in a 5-1 loss. His last win against the Dodgers came on April 8, 2019.