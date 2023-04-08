Bichette's 3-run HR sends Jays past Trout's Angels, 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a two-run deficit to spoil the Los Angeles Angels' home opener with a 4-3 victory Friday night.

Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two hits as the Blue Jays opened the final series of their season-opening, 10-game road trip with their fourth consecutive win. Chris Bassitt (1-1) and three relievers combined on a three-hitter.

Mike Trout homered on the first pitch he saw and Shohei Ohtani had the other two hits for the Angels, who lost for only the second time in six games. The rest of the Halos' lineup went 0 for 21.

Patrick Sandoval yielded six hits over six innings in his second straight strong start for the Angels, but two relievers wasted a 3-1 lead within two outs of his departure.

Jimmy Herget (0-1) gave up a two-out single to George Springer before Bichette hit his second homer of the season, turning the Jays' two-run deficit into a one-run lead.

Bassitt gave up two hits and five walks over six innings, improving significantly on his miserable season-opening start in St. Louis. Three Jays relievers then combined on three innings of one-hit ball, with Jordan Romano pitching the ninth for his fourth save.

Bassitt bounced back after he was penalized for a time violation before he threw his first pitch of the game to Taylor Ward, who subsequently drew a walk before Trout's homer. The delay appeared to be caused by a problem with Bassitt's PitchCom equipment.

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jake Lamb (18) catches a throw to first to out Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 7, 2023. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Trout drove in the 900th run of his career when he crushed a two-run homer that traveled 441 feet on his first swing. The three-time AL MVP hit 40 homers last season despite playing in just 119 games due to injury.

Toronto scored one run after loading the bases with one out in the fourth, but Los Angeles went up 3-1 on David Fletcher's safety squeeze bunt moments later.

VLADDY RETURNS

Vladimir Guerrero threw out the first pitch to wild applause from Angels fans for their Hall of Fame outfielder. Guerrero's son spent several summers of his childhood in Anaheim during his father's playing career.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) catches a fly ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 7, 2023. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

BAN ENDS

Anthony Rendon served the final game of his four-game suspension for getting into a physical altercation with a fan last week in Oakland. The Angels' $245 million third baseman can play again Saturday.

NEW GUY

Jordan Luplow went 0 for 3 as the designated hitter in his debut with the Jays, who claimed him off waivers from Atlanta just two days ago. The California native batted. .176 for Arizona last season. Toronto sent Nathan Lukes to Triple-A Buffalo to make room.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning says he's fully healthy after starting the season on the injured list. The Gold Glove winner missed the entire 2022 season with a back injury and hasn't pitched in the majors since July 2, 2021. Manager Phil Nevin said Canning is a candidate to be the Halos' spot sixth starter, possibly next week.

UP NEXT

Coming off six scoreless innings in his outstanding Angels debut in Oakland, Tyler Anderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his home debut after leaving the Dodgers in the offseason. José Berríos (0-1, 12.71 ERA) goes for Toronto.