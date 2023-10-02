Blackmon can earn up to $15 million in 2024 deal with Rockies

DENVER — Veteran outfielder Charlie Blackmon can earn $2 million in performance bonuses as part of his 2024 contract with the Colorado Rockies, which would raise his pay to $15 million.

Blackmon could earn the bonuses based on plate appearances: $500,000 each for 425, 450, 475 and 500. The deal announced Friday includes a base salary of $13 million.

The 37-year-old hit .279 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in 413 plate appearances over 96 games this season. He was sidelined between June 10 and Aug. 14 by a broken bone in his right hand, an injury sustained when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Daniel Lynch on June 3. Blackmon remained in the game and started the next four games.

A four-time All-Star, Blackmon has spent his entire 13-season career with Colorado. Only first baseman Todd Helton at 17 seasons played longer for the Rockies.

Blackmon was in the final season of a six-year contract guaranteeing $108 million, a deal he agreed to after winning the 2017 NL batting title with a .331 average.

