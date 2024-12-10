Blake Treinen and Los Angeles Dodgers finalize $22 million, 2-year contract

SportsBaseball

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen throws against the New...

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen throws against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Blake Treinen and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $22 million, two-year contract on Tuesday to keep the 36-year-old right-hander with the World Series champions.

An All-Star in 2018 with Oakland, Treinen was limited to five major league innings in 2022 and missed the 2023 big league season while recovering from labrum and rotator cuff surgery on Nov. 11, 2022.

He bruised a lung this past March 9 when hit by a line drive off the bat of the Texas Rangers’ Sam Huff and didn’t make his season debut until May 5.

Treinen went 7-3 with a 1.93 ERA in 50 relief appearances, striking out 56 and walking 11 in 46 2/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA in nine postseason appearances for the World Series champions.

He had a $1 million base salary last season in the option year of a contract that called for an $8 million salary in 2023.

Treinen is 43-34 with a 2.78 ERA in seven starts and 492 relief appearances over 10 seasons with Washington (2014-17), Oakland (2017-19) and the Dodgers (2020-24)

