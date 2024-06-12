Dodgers acquire Cavan Biggio from Blue Jays for minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder-outfielder Cavan Biggio from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher on Wednesday.

Biggio was designated for assignment last week after batting .200 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in 44 games for the Blue Jays this season.

Biggio is the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, who had 3,060 hits in 20 seasons with the Houston Astros.

The 29-year-old spent six seasons with Toronto, hitting .227 with 77 doubles, four triples, 48 homers and 176 RBI in 490 games. Biggio was drafted by the organization in 2016 out of Notre Dame.

Fisher had a 5.86 ERA in 15 games for Double-A Tulsa this season, along with 30 strikeouts in 19 innings.

The 23-year-old right-hander has been with the Dodgers for five seasons, tossing a combined 228 2/3 innings in 134 games (including 12 starts) and an 18-14 mark with a 4.53 ERA.