Infielder Bobby Dalbec agrees to minor league contract with Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO — Infielder Bobby Dalbec agreed to a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday and will report to major league spring training.

A 29-year-old who spent the last five seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Dalbec was assigned outright to Triple-A Worcester on Sept. 10, then on Nov. 4 elected to become a free agent.

He made his big league debut with Boston on Aug. 19, 2020, and hit .240 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs and 156 strikeouts in 2021. He slumped to a .215 average with 12 homers and 39 RBIs in 2022, losing playing time and getting demoted to the minors.

Dalbec played 114 games at Worcester in 2023 and 97 in 2024. He hit .133 with one homer and eight RBIs in 37 games for the Red Sox last season.

Dalbec has a .222 career average in the major leagues with 47 homers, 122 RBIs and 384 strikeouts in 331 games.