SportsBaseball

Former GM Bobby Evans and ex-agent Jeff Berry become special advisers with the San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants general manager Bobby Evans during a news...

San Francisco Giants general manager Bobby Evans during a news conference in San Francisco, Jan. 19, 2018. Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Former general manager Bobby Evans and ex-agent Jeff Berry joined the San Francisco Giants as special advisers on Friday under new president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

Evans joined the Giants in 1994 as an administrative assistant and became general manager in April 2015 when Brian Sabean was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations. Evans was fired in September 2018 after the Giants were assured of their second straight losing record.

Berry spent 26 years at the Creative Artists Agency and was co-head of CAA Baseball when he left in June. He represented Posey while at the agency.

San Francisco also hired Hadi Raad as the director of pro scouting. He was Miami’s professional scouting director from 2019-22, then was Pittsburgh's professional evaluation team leader from 2023-24. He previously worked for the New York Yankees and Texas.

Pike Goldschmidt was hired as director of baseball strategy. He spent the past eight seasons with Oakland, where he had been director of baseball development since January 2023.

