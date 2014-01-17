Bobby Parnell, Mets avoid arbitration

The Mets and Bobby Parnell have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday. Parnell will earn $3.7 million in 2014 and can earn an additional $50,000 if he appears in 60 games, Joel Sherman reported.

Parnell, 29, isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2015 season.

The Mets closer has a 3.55 ERA and 36 saves in six seasons. He's struck out 279 batters in 306.1 innings.

Parnell saved 22 games with a 2.16 ERA in 2013, but had surgery to replace a herniated disc in his neck in September. He's expected to be ready for the start of the season.

The Mets still have not agreed to contracts with Lucas Duda, Dillon Gee or Daniel Murphy. The sides can, however, still negotiate prior to their scheduled arbitration hearings.