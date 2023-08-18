SportsBaseball

Bobby Witt Jr. hits go-ahead homer and Royals end skid with 4-3 win vs Cubs

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, jumps up to...

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, jumps up to celebrate his home run with Matt Duffy during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Bobby Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead home run and Cole Ragans pitched six effective innings to help the Kansas City Royals end a three-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Ragans (4-4) struck out nine while allowing eight hits and all three Chicago runs. He struck out three straight batters to end his final inning.

The Cubs started the day 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central standings and missed a chance to creep closer after striking out 13 times. Carlos Hernández, the last of four Royals relievers, pitched the ninth for his second save in five chances.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME