White Sox acquire reliever Cam Booser from Red Sox; Boston gets minor leaguer in return

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox bolstered their bullpen Saturday, acquiring reliever Cam Booser from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league pitcher Yhoiker Fajardo.

Booser went 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA, one save and 43 strikeouts in 43 relief appearances with the Red Sox in his first season in the majors. The 32-year-old left-hander received the Tony Conigliaro Award last season for overcoming alcohol abuse, injuries and a bicycling accident.

The award named for the former Boston outfielder honors a player who overcame adversity “through the attributes of spirit, determination, and courage that were trademarks of Tony C.”

He made his major-league debut on April 19 at Pittsburgh at age 31 years and 351 days, becoming the oldest Red Sox player to debut since Tommy Fine in 1947.

Booser was also the recipient of the Red Sox organization’s Lou Gorman Award, given annually to a minor league player who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the big league club.

Fajardo, 18, originally was signed by the White Sox as an international free agent in February. He went 1-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 13 starts with the Dominican Summer League White Sox last season. The right-hander issued only eight walks and allowed two home runs.

To make room on their 40-man roster, the White Sox designated outfielder Corey Julks for assignment. Julks, 28, batted .214 with three home runs and 14 RBIs over 66 games with the White Sox last season.