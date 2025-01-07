SportsBaseball

Walker Buehler guaranteed $21.05 million in 1-year contract with Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the New...

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

BOSTON — Right-hander Walker Buehler is guaranteed $21.05 million in his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox and can earn an additional $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on starts.

Buehler gets a $3.05 million signing bonus under the agreement announced Dec. 28 and a $15 million salary this year. The deal includes a $25 million mutual option for 2026 with a $3 million buyout.

He would receive $500,000 each for 20 starts and each additional two through 28.

Buehler, a 30-year-old two-time All-Star, was on the mound when the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the World Series last fall.

He went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in the 2024 regular season after missing all of the previous year recovering from Tommy John surgery. But in the postseason, he was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and one save, coming on in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the Series against the New York Yankees and retiring the side in order, striking out the last two batters to protect the 7-6 lead.

In a seven-year career, all with the Dodgers, Buehler has a 47-22 record with a 3.27 ERA. He has twice finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting.

