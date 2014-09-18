Brandon McCarthy pitches immaculate inning for Yankees

Brandon McCarthy pitched the 77th immaculate inning recorded in MLB history on Wednesday night, striking out Rays hitters Wil Myers, Nick Franklin and Matt Joyce on nine pitches during the seventh inning of the Yankees' 3-2 win. All three strikeouts were swinging.

McCarthy is the sixth pitcher to do it this year, joining Brad Boxberger, Cole Hamels, Justin Masterson, Garrett Richards and Rex Brothers, setting a new MLB record for immaculate innings during one season.

The sequences (per MLB.com):

Wil Myers

- 79 mph curveball for a called strike

- 91 mph sinker fouled off

- 93 mph cutter for a swinging strike

Nick Franklin

- 90 mph cutter for a called strike

- 79 mph curveball fouled off

- 93 mph cutter for a swinging strike

Matt Joyce

- 80 mph curveball for a swinging strike

- 91 mph cutter fouled off

- 93 mph cutter for a swinging strike

Making the feat more odd: McCarthy had struck out just one hitter during his first six innings.

Here's proof of the perfection:

