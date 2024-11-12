The A's trade infielder Nick Allen to the Braves for a minor league pitcher
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Atlanta Braves acquired infielder Nick Allen from the Athletics on Monday in exchange for minor league right-hander Jared Johnson.
Allen batted .175 with a homer, four RBIs and a .463 OPS in 41 games with the A’s last year. He hit .345 with seven homers, 51 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 81 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.
The 23-year-old Johnson spent last season at High-A Rome of the South Atlantic League and went 7-4 with eight saves and a 2.60 ERA in 38 relief appearances. He held the opposition to a .206 batting average and struck out 62 hitters in 52 innings while walking 27.
